stock photo similar to Chapel of Love
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Chapel of Love
write a review
Chapel of Love is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics, and made from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Gush Mints. It was released as part of the 2022 PCG collection. Chapel of Love tastes like a lifetime of happiness, with creamy vanilla, mint, diesel, and earthy notes. This is a high-yielding and vigorous strain, with deep purple buds and a thick layer of milky trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chapel of Love, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Chapel of LoveOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Chapel of Love products near you
Similar to Chapel of Love near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—