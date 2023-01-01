Cheese Wiz
Cheese Wiz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Queso Perro and Oz Kush BX 1. Cheese Wiz is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cheese Wiz effects include relaxed, happy, and sedated. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cheese Wiz when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, sleep, and depression. Bred by Bountiful Farms, Cheese Wiz features flavors like cheese, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Cheese Wiz typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. Cheese Wiz buds are dense and frosty, with shades of green, yellow, and orange. This strain is a smooth and potent smoke that produces a strong and relaxing experience that can melt away stress and pain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cheese Wiz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
