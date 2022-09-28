Queso Perro
Queso Perro effects are mostly energizing.
Queso Perro potency is higher THC than average.
Queso Perro is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Frosted Queso Perro - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Queso Perro sensations
Queso Perro helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
