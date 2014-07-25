ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cheesewreck

Cheesewreck

Cheesewreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Seedism Seeds that brings together the pungent, sour aroma of Cheese with the staggering potency of Trainwreck. The effects of this hybrid may not settle in right away, but when they do, Cheesewreck reminds you of its Trainwreck genes with crushing euphoria and full-body relaxation. Cheesewreck trails off into a comfortable sleepiness over time and settles racing thoughts as you wind down for the night. High yields of Cheesewreck will be ready for harvest following its 9 to 10 week flowering cycle indoors.

Effects

Euphoric 61%
Happy 56%
Relaxed 56%
Uplifted 36%
Sleepy 29%
Anxiety 29%
Stress 27%
Insomnia 25%
Pain 25%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 13%
Anxious 11%
Dizzy 9%

Lineage

First strain parent
Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Cheesewreck

New Strains Alert: OG Cheese, Colombian Gold, Kali China, Cheesewreck, and Schrom
Most popular in