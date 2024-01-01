Cheetah Mintz
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cheetah Mintz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cheetah MintzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cheetah Mintz products near you
Similar to Cheetah Mintz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Strain spotlight
Cheetah Mintz grow information
Cheetah Mintz is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Umami Seed Co from a complex cross of (Cheetah Piss x Cold Heat) x (Zonuts x Ice Cream Cake). This heady mix of strains create a deep purple plant dotted with pale green accents, bright orange hairs, and opaque trichomes. Cheetah Mintz emits a strong, candy aroma, with a sharp gas flavor. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cheetah Mintz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.