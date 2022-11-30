Chem Pie OG
aka Chem Pie
Chem Pie OG effects are mostly calming.
Chem Pie OG potency is higher THC than average.
Chem Pie OG, also known as Chem Pie,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, aroused, and relaxed. Chem Pie OG has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chem Pie OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Chem Pie OG sensations
Chem Pie OG helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with PTSD
