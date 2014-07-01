ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chem Scout, bred by IC Collective, is an indica-dominant strain that took 1st place in the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup in San Fransisco. This cross between Chemdawg 91 and Girl Scout Cookies delivers a blast of cerebral euphoria that tapers into full-body relaxation with time. 

Effects

Relaxed 89%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 55%
Sleepy 36%
Uplifted 36%
Stress 52%
Depression 39%
Pain 39%
Anxiety 31%
Fatigue 28%
Dry mouth 18%
Dizzy 10%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 5%
Headache 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Chem Scout

The 2014 San Francisco Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2014 San Francisco Cannabis Cup Winners

