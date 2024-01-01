stock photo similar to Chemistry 1
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Chemistry 1

Chemistry 1 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and OG Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chemistry 1, also known as Chem 1, is a creation by Sunday Goods, a cannabis company that operates in Arizona and offers all-natural, top-quality cannabis products. Chemistry 1 is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chemistry 1 effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chemistry 1 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Sunday Goods, Chemistry 1 features flavors like diesel, pine, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Chemistry 1 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Chemistry 1 can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or vape cartridges. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Chemistry 1 might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chemistry 1, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Buy strains with similar effects to Chemistry 1

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Chemistry 1 strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Euphoric

Chemistry 1 strain flavors

Loading...

Earthy

Chemistry 1 strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Muscle spasms
    50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Chemistry 1 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Chemistry 1 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Chemistry 1 strain reviews2

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.