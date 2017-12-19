ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.7 90 reviews

Chemmy Jones

aka Chem Jones, Chemdog Jones

Chemmy Jones by Connoisseur Genetics is a hybrid strain that unites genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.

60 people reported 414 effects
Happy 61%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 51%
Energetic 46%
Relaxed 43%
Stress 26%
Depression 21%
Pain 18%
Anxiety 18%
Lack of appetite 11%
Dry mouth 26%
Dizzy 20%
Dry eyes 18%
Anxious 8%
Headache 5%

Reviews

90

Lineage

First strain parent
Casey Jones
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Chemmy Jones

