HybridTHC 23%CBD

Chem’s Fruit Stand

Chem’s Fruit Stand is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by the legendary Chemdog from a cross of Grape Ape x Grapefruit for the Smash Hits collection. Think of it as his own pheno of Original Z—a mouthful of sweet, berry, citrus, and funky notes that elicits euphoric and soothing effects. Gold-green buds shine with purple accents and russet hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem’s Fruit Stand, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

