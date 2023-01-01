Cherimoya
Cherimoya is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 41 and Mai Tai #4. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherimoya, also known as Cherimoya Pie, is a creation by Hytek, a cannabis company that operates in Michigan and offers premium flower, concentrates, edibles, and more. Cherimoya is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherimoya effects include feeling energetic, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherimoya when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Hytek, Cherimoya features flavors like sweet berries, sour herbs, and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cherimoya typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cherimoya can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or concentrates. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you feel energetic and euphoric, Cherimoya might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherimoya, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
