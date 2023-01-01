Cherry Mintz
Cherry Mintz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry AK47 and Animal Mintz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Mintz is a tasty, tart blend of cherry and mint flavors that draws from its sativa and indica heritage evenly, producing a very well-balanced hybrid that effects the mind and the body. Take your time when consuming this strain, as it is known to have a creeping effect and take a little longer to set in. Cherry Mintz is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Mintz effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by West Coast Treez, Cherry Mintz features flavors like cherry, mint, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cherry Mintz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cherry Mintz can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or concentrates. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you feel happy and relaxed, Cherry Mintz might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
