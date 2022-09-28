Cherry On Top
Cherry On Top effects are mostly calming.
Cherry On Top potency is lower THC than average.
Cherry On Top is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, hungry, and happy. Cherry On Top has 8% CBD. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cherry On Top, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cherry On Top sensations
Cherry On Top helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
