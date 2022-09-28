Cherry Zkittlez
aka Cherry Zkittles, Cherry Skittles
Cherry Zkittlez effects are mostly energizing.
Cherry Zkittlez potency is higher THC than average.
Cherry Zkittlez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and cherry pie. Cherry Zkittlez is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Zkittlez effects include happy, creative, and relaxing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Zkittlez when dealing with symptoms associated with glaucoma, fibromyalgia, and chronic pain. Bred by Paradiso, Cherry Zkittlez features an aroma of pine, vanilla, and fruit, as well as a flavor profile of tropical berries with a spicy aftertaste. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Zkittlez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cherry Zkittlez sensations
Strain flavors
Cherry Zkittlez helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 6% of people say it helps with Depression
- 6% of people say it helps with Headaches
