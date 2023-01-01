Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookie F2 and Chocolate Kush. This strain is approximately 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a delightful combination of effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis consumers. Chocolate Chip Cookies typically contains around 18% to 22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis enthusiasts. Leafly customers often report that the effects of Chocolate Chip Cookies include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Chocolate Chip Cookies to alleviate symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and chronic pain. Bred by Purple Caper, this strain features flavors like sweet chocolate, hints of mint, and earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Chocolate Chip Cookies typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Its delicious flavor profile and balanced effects make it a popular choice among cannabis aficionados. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Chocolate Chip Cookies, please consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review.
