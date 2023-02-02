Chocolate Frosted Sherbet effects are mostly calming.
Chocolate Frosted Sherbet potency is higher THC than average.
Chocolate Frosted Sherbet is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, focused, and aroused. Chocolate Frosted Sherbet has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chocolate Frosted Sherbet, before let us know! Leave a review.
