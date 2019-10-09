- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry’s Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
109
Find Chocolate Hashberry nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chocolate Hashberry nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Products with Chocolate Hashberry
Hang tight. We're looking for Chocolate Hashberry nearby.