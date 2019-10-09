ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Chocolate Hashberry
Hybrid

4.5 109 reviews

Chocolate Hashberry

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 22 products tested with lab partners

Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry’s Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus. 

Effects

80 people reported 589 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 41%
Creative 26%
Stress 33%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 18%
Lack of appetite 18%
Dry eyes 16%
Dry mouth 16%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

109

Lineage

First strain parent
Chocolate Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Strain
Chocolate Hashberry

