THC 17%CBD 0%Myrcene
Chocolate Malawi potency is higher THC than average.
no flavors reported yet
write a review
Chocolate Malawi is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, aroused, and sleepy. Chocolate Malawi has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chocolate Malawi, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Chocolate Malawi
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Chocolate Malawi strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Chocolate Malawi products near you
Similar to Chocolate Malawi near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—