A three-way cross between Skywalker OG, Tahoe OG Kush, and Larry OG, CHR Super OG is an indica strain that produces heavy effects that relax the mind and body. This Los Angeles native carries a pungent sour pine aroma that has come to characterize OG strains, and its heavy sedative effects are a perfect match for those sleepless nights caused by pain or insomnia.
