A three-way cross between Skywalker OG, Tahoe OG Kush, and Larry OG, CHR Super OG is an indica strain that produces heavy effects that relax the mind and body. This Los Angeles native carries a pungent sour pine aroma that has come to characterize OG strains, and its heavy sedative effects are a perfect match for those sleepless nights caused by pain or insomnia. 

sluggo13
Member since 2015
loved this Piney OG , heavy hitting indica with a nice head band too
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
The_Godless_Fox
Member since 2016
Bought a gram the other day to try and I wasn't disappointed, I'd definitely buy this one again. It made my lips tingly and I felt pleasantly heavy but, still able to function.
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lostm763c
Member since 2017
It was very good in flavor, smoke is nice smooth. Very heavy I love it!!
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
wooperquil
Member since 2018
Really heavy hitting for me, but great initial effects. After a while it made me extremely drowsy and allowed me to get a good nights sleep.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
james4h
Member since 2018
Vaped- head buzz, head band sensation, between the eyes but more in the brain, heavy, pleasantly happy, couch-lock, enhances appetite, lethargic, drowsy
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Mazar x Blueberry OG
Larry OG
CHR Super OG

