  3. Chronic Thunder
Indica

4.5 84 reviews

Chronic Thunder

aka Kronic Thunder

Cannabinoids

Chronic Thunder

Chronic Thunder is an indica strain bred by Barney’s Farm that offers full-body effects alongside a funky diesel and spicy pepper aroma. Save this heavy-hitter for a day in which you find your to-do list blank, because this indica will have you stuck in a comfortable place for a while. With moderate levels of CBD, Chronic Thunder is preferred for resolving insomnia, pain, and upset stomachs.

Effects

Relaxed 82%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 48%
Sleepy 48%
Hungry 29%
Insomnia 48%
Pain 39%
Stress 34%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 32%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 6%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

84

Lineage

Chronic
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Chronic Thunder

