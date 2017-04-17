ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chupacabra
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Chupacabra

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.5 26 reviews

Chupacabra

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 26 reviews

Chupacabra

Chupacabra looks like a sativa and acts like an indica. With tall, bright green buds that fray into even brighter orange hairs, this wild strain reeks of its Golden Goat heritage. This strain, bred by Colorado Seed Inc., brings together Hawaiian Romulan’s mental stylings with Island Sweet Skunk’s brilliant tropical aroma, and is finally anchored by Gupta Kush. This 50/50 hybrid will leave your mind sizzling as you nestle into your favorite piece of furniture.

Effects

Show all

16 people reported 179 effects
Happy 112%
Relaxed 100%
Euphoric 75%
Focused 75%
Creative 68%
Stress 106%
Depression 62%
Insomnia 43%
Pain 43%
PTSD 25%
Dry mouth 31%
Anxious 12%
Headache 12%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

26

write a review

Find Chupacabra nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chupacabra nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Chupacabra
User uploaded image of Chupacabra
User uploaded image of Chupacabra

Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Romulan
parent
Strain
Chupacabra

Products with Chupacabra

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Chupacabra nearby.

Most popular in