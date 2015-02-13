ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cinderella’s Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Cinex and Blue Dream. Its flavor is a skunky mix of lemon and citrus flavors with subtle notes of sweet berry. The effects from Cinderella’s Dream come on fast with a powerful but clearheaded mix of cerebral activity that gives an energetic burst as stress dissipates. 

64 people reported 385 effects
Uplifted 56%
Energetic 50%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 50%
Relaxed 45%
Depression 25%
Stress 25%
Anxiety 18%
Lack of appetite 17%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Cinex
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Cinderella's Dream
Strain child
Princess’s Tiara
child

New Strains Alert: Stephen Hawking Kush, Boy Scout Cookies, Southern Lights, Cinderella’s Dream, and More
