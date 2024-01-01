stock photo similar to Coco Pebbles
HybridTHC 27%CBG 1%

Coco Pebbles

Coco Pebbles is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Fruity Pebbles OG. This strain is also known as Cookie Pebbles or Cocoa Pebblez. Coco Pebbles offers a delicious flavor profile that combines vanilla, nutty, and berry notes. Coco Pebbles is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Coco Pebbles effects include feeling euphoric, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Coco Pebbles when dealing with symptoms associated with PTSD, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Green Team Genetics, Coco Pebbles features flavors like tropical, earthy, and cookie. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Coco Pebbles typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you happy, calm, and sleepy, Coco Pebbles might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coco Pebbles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Coco Pebbles strain effects

Feelings

Aroused

Happy

Tingly

Coco Pebbles strain helps with

Coco Pebbles strain reviews2

Strain spotlight

