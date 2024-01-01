Cocoa Bomba
Cocoa Bomba is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lava Cake and Do-si-Dos. This strain is named after the chocolate dessert, and it has a rich and decadent flavor with hints of cocoa and cream. Cocoa Bomba is 22-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cocoa Bomba effects include euphoria, relaxation, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cocoa Bomba when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, inflammation, and mood swings. Bred by Spinach, Cocoa Bomba features flavors like chocolate, sweet, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cocoa Bomba typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a sweet and satisfying treat that can help them feel happy and uplifted. Cocoa Bomba is also known for its frosty buds that are caked in trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cocoa Bomba, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cocoa BombaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cocoa Bomba strain effects
Cocoa Bomba strain flavors
Cocoa Bomba strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cocoa Bomba products near you
Similar to Cocoa Bomba near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—