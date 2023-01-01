Coka
Coka is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between High Society and White Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Coka is a spicy and fruity strain that has a chemical diesel aroma and flavor. It also features a creative and relaxing high that can help with anxiety, stress, and depression. Coka is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Coka effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Coka when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Good Day Farm, Coka features flavors like spicy, sweet, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Coka typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Coka has dense and frosty buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a balanced and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coka, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
