Coma
Coma is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and another strain, likely a heavy indica. This strain from Jungle Boys is a potent and sedating bud that will knock you out like a punch. Coma has dark green buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. Coma is 33% THC and 0.12% CBD, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Coma effects include sleepy, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Coma when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Jungle Boys, Coma features flavors like pine, skunk, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a relaxing and earthy aroma. The average price of Coma typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain with a high THC content and a powerful and couch-locking high, Coma may just be the bud for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coma, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
