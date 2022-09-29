Concord Crush
Concord Crush effects are mostly energizing.
Concord Crush potency is higher THC than average.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Concord Crush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Concord Crush weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Concord Crush sensations
Concord Crush helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Pain
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Concord Crush products near you
Similar to Concord Crush near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—