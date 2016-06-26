ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Connie Chung
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Connie Chung

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.1 75 reviews

Connie Chung

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 75 reviews

Connie Chung

Another amazing creation by DNA Genetics. The parents of this strain speak for themselves...the classic LA flavor crossed with the old school G13 Haze. This cross has proved to be a heavy hitter and guarantees to lower your eyelids substantially.   

Effects

Show all

58 people reported 389 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 41%
Uplifted 34%
Focused 29%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 37%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 20%
Depression 17%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 27%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

75

Show all

Avatar for Fireslayer805
Member since 2012
Man I was thinking of all kinds of stuff on the Chung. I couldn't believe the ideas I came up with.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergetic
Avatar for PrincessZeldaFitzgerald
Member since 2013
Beautiful, positively sparkly with trichomes! Strong fresh greens aroma with slight skunkiness. Smoke is smooth and tastes like slightly sour hay. This strain gives a very strong body stone. The first time I smoked it it felt like my chest was full of rocks and I was glued to the floor on my back,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for blazingsaddles803
Member since 2013
sho shtoned yo
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for megadankman
Member since 2010
a great indica/sativa balance
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocused
Avatar for MacMage
Member since 2011
Nice blend of sweet tea and fresh herbs. Tangy aroma, smooth smoke. Good for A.M. activities and leaves you refreshed after the buzz dissipates.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Connie Chung nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Connie Chung nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
G13 Haze
parent
Second strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
Connie Chung

Products with Connie Chung

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Connie Chung nearby.

Most popular in