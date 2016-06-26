Another amazing creation by DNA Genetics. The parents of this strain speak for themselves...the classic LA flavor crossed with the old school G13 Haze. This cross has proved to be a heavy hitter and guarantees to lower your eyelids substantially.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
75
Fireslayer805
PrincessZeldaFitzgerald
blazingsaddles803
megadankman
MacMage
Find Connie Chung nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Connie Chung nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Connie Chung
Hang tight. We're looking for Connie Chung nearby.