Cookie Crumble
Cookie Crumble is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and GSC. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cookie Crumble is 27.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cookie Crumble typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cookie Crumble’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cookie Crumble, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
