HybridTHC 28%CBD

Cookies Gelato

Cookies Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Royal Queen Seeds. Cookies Gelato is made by uniting genetics from Girl Scout Cookies and Gelato 33. Cookies Gelato is 50% indica and 50% sativa and boasts an insane THC level of 28%. Cookies Gelato manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. We are still learning more about Cookies Gelato’s top effects and flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cookies Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


