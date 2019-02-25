ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Corleone Kush The Don Cut
Corleone Kush The Don Cut

Bred by John Dieser of Verano Brands, Corleone Kush crosses Pre 98 Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush. The Don Cut is the F3 version of the cross, with bright green buds dotted with patches of purple and light orange hairs. It has sour, tart, and citrus flavors with deep undertones of rich spice.

Lineage

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
SFV OG
