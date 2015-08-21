ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cornbread
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cornbread

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.6 141 reviews

Cornbread

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 141 reviews

Cornbread

Cornbread by Rare Dankness is an 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid strain that crosses Katsu Bubba Kush and Rare Dankness #2. Its aroma is a sweet mix of lemons and incense, and like a perfect appetizer, Cornbread is all you’ll need to invite the appetite before dinner. With heavy, tranquilizing effects that relax the body, Cornbread also makes a great nightcap as you transition into sleep.

Effects

Show all

102 people reported 712 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 47%
Sleepy 45%
Euphoric 36%
Hungry 36%
Stress 37%
Insomnia 30%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 21%
Lack of appetite 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

141

write a review

Find Cornbread nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cornbread nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Cornbread

Products with Cornbread

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cornbread nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Bettie Page, Space Candy, Jolly Rancher, Pineapple Punch and More
New Strains Alert: Bettie Page, Space Candy, Jolly Rancher, Pineapple Punch and More

Most popular in