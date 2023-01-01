Count Chunkula
Count Chunkula is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Count Chocula and Deep Chunk. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Count Chunkula is a chocolatey and earthy strain that has a sweet and nutty flavor with hints of coffee and pine. It also features a relaxing and euphoric high that can help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Count Chunkula is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Count Chunkula effects include feeling happy, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Count Chunkula when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and appetite loss. Bred by Localgrove, Count Chunkula features flavors like chocolate, earthy, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Count Chunkula typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Count Chunkula has dense and chunky buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a rare and tasty strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Count Chunkula, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
