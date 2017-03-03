ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Crater Lake
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Crater Lake

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.7 34 reviews

Crater Lake

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 34 reviews

Crater Lake

Created by Dynasty Seeds, Crater Lake crosses a Super Silver Haze backcross with a Huckleberry father. The smell includes citrus, skunk, and berry, while the flavor adds in lemon, lime, and hashy undertones. Expect a cerebral high that will move to a sedative couch lock over time, making it a great strain for the end of your day. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

34

write a review

Find Crater Lake nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Crater Lake nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Crater Lake
User uploaded image of Crater Lake
User uploaded image of Crater Lake
User uploaded image of Crater Lake
User uploaded image of Crater Lake

Lineage

First strain parent
Huckleberry
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Crater Lake

Products with Crater Lake

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Crater Lake nearby.

Most popular in