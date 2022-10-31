Cream Soda
Cream Soda effects are mostly calming.
Cream Soda potency is higher THC than average.
Cream Soda is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and aroused. Cream Soda has 24% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cream Soda, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cream Soda sensations
Cream Soda helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
