Crippy
Crippy effects are mostly calming.
Crippy is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, hungry, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Crippy, before let us know! Leave a review.
Crippy sensations
Crippy helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Pain
- 9% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
