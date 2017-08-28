ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 63 reviews

Critical Hog

Critical Hog

Critical Hog from T.H. Seeds is a commercial grower’s dream, producing hefty colas that stay true to its Critical Mass genetics with the added influence of Hog’s Cannabis Cup winning legacy. After crossing the two potent indicas, Critical Hog puts off a sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors that bring on relaxing body effects.

47 people reported 271 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 31%
Uplifted 29%
Sleepy 27%
Stress 25%
Pain 21%
Insomnia 19%
Depression 17%
Anxiety 17%
Dry mouth 21%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
The Hog
parent
Second strain parent
Critical Mass
parent
Strain
Critical Hog

