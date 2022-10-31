Critical Orange Punch effects are mostly energizing.
Critical Orange Punch potency is higher THC than average.
Critical Orange Punch is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and creative. Critical Orange Punch has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Critical Orange Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Critical Orange Punch sensations
Critical Orange Punch helps with
- 10% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 10% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
