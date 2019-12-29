ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 3 reviews

Critical

Critical

Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Critical is a cross of an Afghani strain with an heirloom Skunk. Their goal was to create a stony strain with a quick growing period that produces quality yields in northern latitudes. Consumers can expect a strong earthiness that is pungent yet sweet, while the high is sedative and relaxing.

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Critical

