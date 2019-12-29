Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Critical is a cross of an Afghani strain with an heirloom Skunk. Their goal was to create a stony strain with a quick growing period that produces quality yields in northern latitudes. Consumers can expect a strong earthiness that is pungent yet sweet, while the high is sedative and relaxing.
