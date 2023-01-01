Sugar Bomb Punch
Sugar Bomb Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sugar Punch and Critical Sensi Star. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Sugar Bomb Punch is known to have a THC content of 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Sugar Bomb Punch features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Sugar Bomb Punch typically ranges from $10-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Sugar Bomb Punch's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Bomb Punch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
