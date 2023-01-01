stock photo similar to Sugar Bomb Punch
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Sugar Bomb Punch

Sugar Bomb Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sugar Punch and Critical Sensi Star. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Sugar Bomb Punch is known to have a THC content of 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Sugar Bomb Punch features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Sugar Bomb Punch typically ranges from $10-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Sugar Bomb Punch's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Bomb Punch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Sugar Bomb Punch

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sugar Bomb Punch products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sugar Bomb Punch near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight