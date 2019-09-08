Put together by Advanced Seeds, Critical Purple Kush crosses Critical with Purple OG. Plants grow small and compact, and the flavor profile offers hints of coffee, spices, and woody aromas in combination with a sweet fruity boost. Critical Purple Kush is a must-try for any terp lovers that want potent effects and a smooth, long-lasting high.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
11
d2amusic
Medicated_in_PHL
EBKYOUNG
ZOINKSxxSCOOBY
Jaxboy
Find Critical Purple Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Critical Purple Kush nearby.
Products with Critical Purple Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Critical Purple Kush nearby.