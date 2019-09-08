ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 11 reviews

Critical Purple Kush

Critical Purple Kush

Put together by Advanced Seeds, Critical Purple Kush crosses Critical with Purple OG. Plants grow small and compact, and the flavor profile offers hints of coffee, spices, and woody aromas in combination with a sweet fruity boost. Critical Purple Kush is a must-try for any terp lovers that want potent effects and a smooth, long-lasting high.

This is the best strain I've tried in the last year. It is from Cresco's "Reserve" and it is FIRE! My bottle was 33.9% THC. The highest I've purchased yet. The flavor is citrusy and strong. The high is strong as well yet functional. It was definitely worth the extra 5 dollars per eighth compared to ...
This is a great strain. I got it as a half gram of concentrate (sugar) from Cresco's Reserve line. The top terpene is terpinolene which gives it a floral/vegetal flavor as well as limonene that gives it a citrus flavor. It reminds me of a perfect glass of high quality green tea. The effects are a v...
Made me very sleepy, relaxed, I felt very good of this... Cresco Reserve did it right on those!!
I got this in cresco's "caviar" looking at a total of around 47% on my batch. Terpenes A+ got all the goods, myrcene, charophylene, and linlool, for a great bedtime indica. Potent, stankin, beautiful, did I say potent....? Yea potent too. 😝
