Hybrid

4.9 16 reviews

Cronuts

Cronuts

Cronuts is another twist on the West Coast wonder, Girl Scout Cookies. Created by Alphakronik Genes as the first entry in their Le Patisserie Series, this GSC (Forum Cut) and Sin City Kush cross improves the yield while enhancing the terpene profile and the purple coloration. Cronuts aroma is sweet and woody with bread and fuel notes that lead to a clean floral finish.

Lineage

First strain parent
Sin City Kush
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Cronuts

