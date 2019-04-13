Bred by Karma Squad, Crumbled Lime crosses Citron Cookies (Jillybean x GSC) with Biker Kush. Famous parents give this strain a unique flavor profile of lime, orange, and sweet flavors, with trichomes covering dense lime-green buds. Crumbled Lime is great for folks who are looking to steer away from OGs but want to keep a high potency and quality.
