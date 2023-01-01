Cullinan
Cullinan is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and GG#4. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cullinan is renowned for its balanced and mellow effects that cater to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. With a THC content that typically reaches around 18%, it strikes a middle ground, offering a gentle, relaxed experience that is perfect for those looking to unwind without being overwhelmed. This strain's versatility makes it suitable for various occasions, whether you're winding down after a long day or simply looking to uplift your mood. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Cullinan to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Albert Einstone's, Cullinan boasts a complex flavor profile that combines sweet cookies, earthy and pine notes, resulting in a pleasant and well-rounded taste. The dominant terpene in Cullinan is caryophyllene. The average price of Cullinan typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balanced and enjoyable experience. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Cullinan, please consider sharing your thoughts and insights by leaving a strain review. Your feedback can help others make informed choices and discover the perfect strain for their needs.
Buy strains with similar effects to CullinanOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cullinan products near you
Similar to Cullinan near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—