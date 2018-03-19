Created by Rare Dankness, Dark Shadow Haze is an introspective strain that combines the fruity, sedative attributes of Grape Ape with Nevil’s Wreck (Arcata Trainwreck x Neville’s Haze). This strain’s thought-provoking cerebral high and calming physical sensations cement the consumer in place, creating a deeply contemplative mental state. Dark Shadow Haze also offers the tasty flavors and aromas of sugar-coated grapes and berries with an earthy undertone.
