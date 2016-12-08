Darkside OG is a heavy-hitting Kush combo from Colorado Seed Inc. With the OG parentage of Dark Star OG x Rug Burn OG, this strain is a useful and sedating option. The dark, frosted buds emanate an earthy, floral aroma that lingers in the air. Enjoy this strain before bed, as Darkside OG locks the consumer to the couch and envelopes the body in warm, calming haze.
