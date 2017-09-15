ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 253 reviews

Dark Star

aka Darkstar

Dark Star

Dark Star’s effects are as spacey as its name suggests: a deep, relaxed sensation throughout the body accompanied by a heavy cerebral calm. Though celestial in its effects, the strain is more likely homage to the Grateful Dead’s song “Dark Star.” A cross between Purple Kush and Mazar-I-Sharif, this dark, almost bluish strain was first bred indoors by T.H. Seeds, and comes as a challenge to many growers with its slow, 10-week flowering period. Its sour-smelling buds are dense and compact, ornamented with crystals and copper hairs.

 

Effects

Show all

176 people reported 1489 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 49%
Sleepy 47%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 26%
Pain 46%
Stress 43%
Insomnia 35%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 29%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar I Sharif
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Strain
Dark Star
Strain child
Darkside OG
child

