Darth Vader OG is a heavy indica marijuana strain that truly shows its “Dark Side” with its violet and forest green flowers. This strain’s true force comes through in its effects, which provide complete body relaxation and sleepiness. Ideal for treating insomnia, this strain may not knock you out immediately, but it will definitely quiet the mind and put all major productive plans on hold. A true “purple” strain, Darth Vader OG has a sweet grape smell but a comparatively subdued taste.