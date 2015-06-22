ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Darth Vader OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Darth Vader OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.3 168 reviews

Darth Vader OG

aka Vader OG, Darth Vader

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 168 reviews

Darth Vader OG

Darth Vader OG is a heavy indica marijuana strain that truly shows its “Dark Side” with its violet and forest green flowers. This strain’s true force comes through in its effects, which provide complete body relaxation and sleepiness. Ideal for treating insomnia, this strain may not knock you out immediately, but it will definitely quiet the mind and put all major productive plans on hold. A true “purple” strain, Darth Vader OG has a sweet grape smell but a comparatively subdued taste.

Effects

Show all

124 people reported 889 effects
Relaxed 67%
Sleepy 52%
Euphoric 39%
Happy 33%
Hungry 29%
Insomnia 41%
Stress 40%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 16%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 19%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

168

write a review

Find Darth Vader OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Darth Vader OG nearby.

Photos

Show all

Products with Darth Vader OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Darth Vader OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

The 2015 NorCal Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2015 NorCal Cannabis Cup Winners
6 Star Wars Strains to Prepare You for ‘The Force Awakens’
6 Star Wars Strains to Prepare You for ‘The Force Awakens’

Most popular in