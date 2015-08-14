ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.

This gives a really clear headed high. Very mellow, no anxiety, but uplifting and cerebral. Doesn't lock you down like an indica at all, even though the parent strains would make you think so. Logical thinking is very lucid and clear, easy to converse. This bud isn't the strongest I've had, but it i...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Enjoyable enhancement or wellbeing feeling. Awesome activity and day use. Fun to exercise on too, my bike ride back from smoking at the lake was glorious. Time felt both accelerated and slowed done. Feelings of being outside myself at times or in like a video game first person view with a high FOV...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
This is one I keep coming back to. Smells so good, clean and sweet, and it hits smooth. Really relaxed high, happy and creative. I love it in the morning, but it's great any time!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
One of the many grams I picked up at The Oregon Grown Gift Shop today was Day Tripper, mostly because it was only $7/gram and I hadn't tried it before. It tested at 21. 18% THC and CBD 1.29%. It smells citrussy and tastes a bit like metallic grapefruit, and it left a buttery taste in my mouth after...
Uplifted
Comes on with a very pleasant euphoria in the gut that slowly spreads out. It brings along some sativa speediness that has a slight edginess, but isn’t too much. It’s very uplifting and physical with currents of sensations coursing over the body similar to LSD. Almost immediately an aphrodisiac. I’v...
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Medicine Man
Sensi Star
New Strains Alert: Day Tripper, CBD Kush, LAPD, Ancient Kush, and More
