ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Daywalker
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Daywalker

Hybrid

5 2 reviews

Daywalker

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 53 products tested with lab partners

Daywalker
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Daywalker is an indica that crosses Trainwreck and Pre-‘98 Bubba Kush. Earthy, sweet, piney, and floral, Daywalker is a tasty treat that will put you in a state of relaxation and bliss. Buds are light green in color with purple speckles and a similar bud structure to parent strain Trainwreck.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

Show all

Avatar for connhardcore
Member since 2013
I was fooled by the name into thinking this was a sativa but after trying it I quickly felt the indica effects and was put down quick fast and in a hurry. At top shelf this is a true heavyweight that can hold its own against all others.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Find Daywalker nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Daywalker nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Daywalker

Products with Daywalker

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Daywalker nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Find your new favorite strain based on your favorite drink
Find your new favorite strain based on your favorite drink

Most popular in