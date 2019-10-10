- Herbal
- Citrus
- Peppery
Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Daywalker is an indica that crosses Trainwreck and Pre-‘98 Bubba Kush. Earthy, sweet, piney, and floral, Daywalker is a tasty treat that will put you in a state of relaxation and bliss. Buds are light green in color with purple speckles and a similar bud structure to parent strain Trainwreck.
Strain spotlight
